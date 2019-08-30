|
Gwendolyn Pierce Jones, 84, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. She was the wife of Richard C. Jones. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 21, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel Mae (Harwi) Pierce. Gwen graduated from Allentown High School in 1953. She worked in the advertising department of Hess's Department Store for 27 years, starting out as a copywriter and was Manager of Copy and Production when she left to join Day-Timers, Inc. in 1985. Upon her retirement from Day-Timers as Director of Advertising Copy and Production in 2001, while living and working in Allentown, Gwen was a member of the International Quota Club of Allentown, serving a term as president. Quota Club founded The Girls Club of Allentown. She was also on the board of directors of Allentown Visiting Nurses. Upon retiring in 2001, Gwen and Richard moved to Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. While living in Selinsgrove, she served as president of the Snyder County Arts Council, worked as Special Project Coordinator for the County of Snyder and was a member of the Susquehanna Writers Group. Upon returning to Allentown, Gwen worked part-time for Barnes and Noble in Center Valley until her illness forced her to retire permanently. She always said she would like to work until she was 80 years old. She worked until she was 79 years and 11 months old.
Survivors: husband, Richard, daughter, Pamela Schaeffer and son, Christopher Jones and wife Jennifer, niece, Denise Mensinger. Grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Mark Schaeffer; Aaron and Romeo Jones, and Great-grandchildren, Owen, Chloe and Tegan Schaeffer. In addition, she is survived by her two sisters, Roberta Lyon and Marguerite Spalding and nieces and nephews, Susan Lyon Hailey, Cynthia and David Lyon, Daniel, Steven and Cheryl Spalding. Also, 10 grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be private. For additional information see: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gwen's memory to The Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp Programs, 720 North 6th St. Allentown, PA 18102
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019