H. Betul Erke, 88, of Allentown, PA passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. Betul was born in Adana, Turkey on June 29, 1931 as the second child of the late Fahriye and Hasan Ozbir. Betul was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, wife and daughter. Betul worked at IBM before she married the late Hasan Erke and brought up a daughter and a son while taking care of her father and mother. Before Alzheimer's disease stripped away her capabilities, she was a great cook and baker and a very talented knitter and crocheter as anyone who tasted her cake or were lucky enough to receive a beautiful blanket she knitted can attest. She was always ready to help with anything at her daughter and son-in-law's home where she resided. She also survived breast cancer in 2002.
Betul grew to love baseball after moving to the U.S. and loved to attend baseball games of her Phillies and IronPigs. She postponed her trip to Turkey in 2008 in order to go to Philadelphia to see the World Series championship parade and was interviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer who dubbed her possibly the biggest Phillies fan in Ankara, Turkey. Her favorite player was Carlos Ruiz.
An unfortunate fall in February 2019 lead to hip replacement surgery. She was a strong woman and wanted to walk but could not due to her Alzheimer's Disease, so she started to live at home under the care of her daughter and son-in-law. Even in these times, she always thought of others by offering her food and to help around the house.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Yesim and son-in-law Michael Magent of Allentown, PA, son Ozer and daughter-in-law Zeynep Erke of Bodrum, Turkey, granddaughters Bige and Doga and nieces, nephew, cousins and many relatives including her son-in-law's parents Myla and Lew Magent of Woolrich, PA and her daugther-in-law's mother Sezer Altinok of Istanbul, Turkey. Betul was loved by all, and her many acquaintances and relatives in the Lehigh Valley and beyond will have fond memories of many good times with her. She was pre-deceased by her brother Selcuk. Betul will also be missed by her beloved dogs Kepche, Korsan and Robin.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes
To honor her, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research Association or any animal rescue society in the Lehigh Valley.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.