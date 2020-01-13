|
H. Edwin Campbell, 77, of Snyders Church Road, Bath, E. Allen Twp, died peacefully Friday evening, Jan 10, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of D. Diane (Hausman) Campbell since Jan 19, 1963. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Mark E. and Arlene (Warfield) Campbell.
Ed was employed as a truck driver by the former Bob Young Trucking Co., Bethlehem, and later for Horwith Trucking Co., Northampton. He served in the Army, Stateside Peacetime, was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed country music.
Survivors: wife. Daughter, Cheryl A. wife of Dennis Seip of Cherryville. Son, Dennis D. and wife Jessica of Moore Twp. 6 grandchildren, Nickole, Nina, Andrew, Ashley, Mark, and Steven. 12 great grandchildren. Sister, Sharon McKelvey of WI. Several cousins.
Services: 7:00PM Wednesday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 6-7:00PM Wednesday in funeral home. Private Entombment, Cedar Hill Memorial Mausoleum, Airport Road, Allentown.
Contributions: Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
