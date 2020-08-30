H. Gordon Higgins, 100, of Whitehall, PA, formerly of Robbinsville, NJ and Ormond Beach, Fl, passed away on Wednesday, August 26th in his home. He was the husband of Olive D. Higgins, recently celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary on March 17, 2020. Born in Trenton to the late Harold and Beatrice (Hutchinson) Higgins; Gordon honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. His artillery battalion was awarded five campaign stars and an arrowhead for the invasion of North Africa. Attaining the rank of Tech Sgt., Gordon's war story was featured in the Allentown Morning Call on Memorial Day 2016. He was a life member of the DAV and a 75-year member of the American Legion, Post 31 in Hamilton, NJ.



Gordon graduated from Allentown High School (NJ) and attended Rider College. Active in local government, he served on the Washington Twp., (Robbinsville) School Board, Planning Board, Township Committee, and served a term as Deputy Mayor. He was also a member of the Washington Twp., Lions Club.



Gordon was employed by Mercer Rubber Company, Hamilton Sq., NJ, where he was a charter member and president of the Independent Rubber Workers Union #1. He later joined management as a foreman. Retiring to Florida, Gordon worked for Publix, Alamo, and Daytona Speedway and he and Olive volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his other hobbies included watching auto racing and completing crossword puzzles.



He is survived by his wife, Olive; his daughter, Debra Nagy (Sam) of Allentown, PA; grandsons, Seth Nagy of Orefield, PA and Scott Nagy (Gabi) of South Orange, NJ; great granddaughter, Eloise as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas and son-in-law, Frank Nagy.



Funeral service will be held 11:30 am on Thursday, September 3rd with a visitation preceding from 10:30-11:30 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown, NJ. Interment will follow in the Allentown Presbyterian Cemetery, Allentown, NJ. Due to the pandemic there is limited occupancy. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing observed.



