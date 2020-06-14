H. Robert Hollywood
H. Robert Hollywood, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2020. His wife of 45 years, Norma (Curci) Hollywood, died in 2009. Born in Staten Island, NY, he was a son of the late Richard and Myrtle (Darrin) Hollywood. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Robert was employed in the insurance industry for many years and was a teller for the Bridge Commission before retiring. He was an avid golfer who hit a hole in one several years ago. Robert was the Past President of the Easton Suburban Kiwanis Club and Past President and Board member of the Easton Boys and Girls Club.

Surviving are a step-son, Stephen Lind, and his wife Vivienne Vicens of Matawan, NJ; a sister, Helen Giamella of Staten Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
