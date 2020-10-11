The family of H. Warren (Tuney) Snyder, formerly of Nazareth, are sad to announce his passing on August 27th, in his home in Santa Rosa, California, after a short non-Covid illness. Warren passed peacefully with his loving wife Lilyan (Pedersen) by his side. Warren was the son of Harold and Margaret (Barth) Snyder of Nazareth. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lilyan, and daughters Kelly Snyder of Santa Rosa and Dr. Kirsten Snyder of Newton, MA. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, brothers, family, friends, and his four-legged buddy Wym.



Warren was a 1962 graduate of Nazareth Area High School where he was a 3-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded the Silver Medal in the pole vault event at the 1962 PIAA State Track and Field championships in State College, PA.



Warren received a B.A. in Physical Education from Sonoma State University in Santa Rosa, California. He was also a licensed vocational nurse and was employeed as a surgical technician for many years at several Santa Rosa area hospitals. Warren was employed as a Surgical Technician for over 50 years in several Santa Rosa area hospitals.



In addition to his wife and daughters, Warren is survived by his sister Cecelia Miller of Huntsville, AL, and brothers Rich and his wife Mary of South Whitehall and Larry of Nazareth. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.



