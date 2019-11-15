Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Beth El
1305 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA
Dr. H. William Gross

Dr. H. William Gross, 91, of Macungie, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 13, 2019. He was the husband of Ruth K. (Kohn) Gross. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Louis and Bess (Sandler) Gross. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College and received his DDS from Temple University, School of Dentistry. Dr. Gross was a Family Dentist since 1954, owning his own practice in Allentown for many years and started a group practice in 1974, retiring in 2008. He served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the American and Pennsylvania Dental Associations, was very active in public health in the Lehigh Valley, and received numerous awards in his professional field. Dr. Gross was an avid golfer, an Eagle Scout and an artist enjoying oil painting. As a musician, he played the flute and piano as a member of the Macungie Band and the Senior Center Orchestra. The family is especially grateful for all the nurses and aides that have cared for Dr. Gross over the last 2 years.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Children, Lowell Gross and his wife Melodie, Michael Gross and his wife Lori, David Weinberg and his wife Cheryl and Ellen Friedmann; Brother, Richard Gross and his wife Carol; Grandchildren, Evan, Brianna, Isaac (Tracie), Bryant (Eda), Brandon, Marisa, Bryce (Tim) and Sydney; 4 Great Grandchildren.

Services: 11:30AM Fri. Nov 15th, at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103 or to Temple Beth El, at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
