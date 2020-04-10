|
|
Halah, 19, received her angel wings all too soon on April 2, 2020.
She was born on September 21, 2000 to her loving parents Ruby Meyer and Douglas Warner in Allentown, PA. On July 11, 2019, Halah's dream came true when she married the love of her life, HTFN Dylan J. McIntyre, of the U.S. Navy, in San Diego, California where they lived with their cats, Diego and Frenchie.
Halah touched many with her brilliance through words, art, and music. She is remembered by her infectious smile and laughter, quick wit, and her unconditional acceptance and encouragement of those around her to be themselves. Halah was a kind hearted soul whose focus in life was to find and instill joy and hope in the world and to be a loving wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, and friend - she hoped to add mother to that list one day. Halah never did anything lightly - she felt deeply and loved fiercely. She is as fiercely loved in return, and will be missed and remembered by many.
Halah's love for nature, animals, knowledge, and the arts began when she was a little girl. She spent much time reading, inquiring, painting, drawing, and most of all loving every part of music-listening, performing, writing both lyrics and melodies, playing several instruments, but shined in her singing. Her ability to express herself through music was awe inspiring in every way.
Halah is survived by her husband; mother; father; beloved sister, Giana Warner; stepmother, Jennifer Warner; stepbrothers, Alan and Thomas LaBossiere; grandparents, Kameel and Samira Sattouf, David and Barbara Warner; uncles, Chad (Mona) Sattouf, Kenneth Warner; aunts, Renee (Andrew) Sallit, Robin (Joseph) Smith; cousins, Zayna, Elias, Brooklyn, Xayden, Xyler, Xella, Destiny, Zoey, and Mia; Godmother, Haley Moore; her pets; and many close family and friends.
A memorial celebration of life will be planned for Halah in the future. (#GoAwayRona) "In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill." Keep singing your beautiful song. We love you. We are proud of you. Always and forever; Dylan's Bubba, our Lally.
Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020