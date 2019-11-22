Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Ave
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haloun Georges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haloun Georges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haloun Georges Obituary
On Wednesday November 20, 2019 Haloun Georges 86 of Allentown passed away. Born in Zwitinh Syria to the late Jabra and Saidee Ishak, she was the loving wife of the late Ibrahim Georges for 76 years.

Survivors: sons, Michael and wife Amal, George and wife Nadia, Samir and wife Lina, Joseph and wife Shadia, Elias and wife Rowaa; daughters, Samira and husband Kamil, Georgette and her late husband Nader, Soad and husband Marwan, Samla and husband Anwer, Katherine and husband Hassan. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Services: A viewing will be held Saturday morning, November 23, from 9:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, followed by services at 11:00am. www. Weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haloun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -