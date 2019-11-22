|
|
On Wednesday November 20, 2019 Haloun Georges 86 of Allentown passed away. Born in Zwitinh Syria to the late Jabra and Saidee Ishak, she was the loving wife of the late Ibrahim Georges for 76 years.
Survivors: sons, Michael and wife Amal, George and wife Nadia, Samir and wife Lina, Joseph and wife Shadia, Elias and wife Rowaa; daughters, Samira and husband Kamil, Georgette and her late husband Nader, Soad and husband Marwan, Samla and husband Anwer, Katherine and husband Hassan. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Services: A viewing will be held Saturday morning, November 23, from 9:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, followed by services at 11:00am. www. Weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019