Hannelore C. (Frohner) Stoudt, age 91, of Lower Macungie Twp, died March 23, 2020 in her Daughter's home, due to Natural Causes under the care of LV Hospice. Hannelore born in Birkenfeld, Germany, September 10, 1928. She lived in Emmaus from 1954 until she was preceded by her Husband, Herbert C. Stoudt of 57 years in 2011. Hannelore was also preceded by her Parents, Johann and Anna Frohner, as well as, her Brother and 3 Sisters. She is Survived by Daughter, Monica and Spouse, Frank Slutsky and Daughter Linda and Spouse Matthew Frace. Her Grandchildren include Audrey Ricci, Anja Clee, Jonathan Slutsky, Jaelen Slutsky, as well as Great Grandchildren. Many may remember her from her years as a Cafeteria person First at the old Jefferson Elementary school, and then moving onto Lead Cafeteria person at Lincoln Elementary school in Emmaus. In her free time Hannelore and Herbert loved traveling. Hannelore also loved walking 5 miles a day. She also walked for great causes such as MS and Autism. In her later years she is probably most remembered for her determination, tenaciousness, and commitment to reach and surpass her own monetary goals annually for these 5k walks. She was a devout Catholic of St Ann's Church in Emmaus serving on Women's Auxiliary and Fund raisers. Hannelore also Volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She will be Missed by many, and Welcomed by many more as God embraces her with his Loving Arms into Heaven.
Services: Due to the Current Cornavirus Pandemic, there will be a Graveside Service and Interment at Calvary Cemetery for Immediate Family. A Catholic Mass and Memorial Celebration will follow in the Summer as a Celebration of Hannelore's Life. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103, SarahCare 7010 Snowdrift Rd, Allentown, PA 18106, or Meals on Wheels, 4234 Dorney Park Rd #1, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020