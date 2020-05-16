Hans D. Plachetzki, 88, formerly of Emmaus, died May 14, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the longtime companion of the late Anita Eppel. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Adam and Berta (Gutknecht) Plachetzki. Hans came to the United States in 1970 to start the first Precision Roll Grinders, Inc. at the Allentown plant. He retired after 25 years as a technical consultant and a successful salesman. Hans is survived by his daughter, Regina wife of Thomas Wagner of Idaho; granddaughter, Nicole; 5 step grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren; extended family, Elaine Cornetto "PG" and Mike and Faith Mariano. Memorial services will be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.