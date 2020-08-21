1/
Hans-Peter Warda
1951 - 2020
Hans-Peter Warda, 68, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Alvin, Texas. Born in Essen, Germany on August 15, 1951, he was the son of Walter and the late Irma Warda. In January, 1954, his parents emigrated with him to Allentown, PA. They became U.S. citizens in 1959.

Peter graduated from William Allen High School in 1969. He worked as a welding inspector on the Alaska pipeline. In 1982, he moved to Decatur, Illinois and then to Alvin, Texas, where he lived for 35 years. He worked as a Chief Inspector for the oil industry.

He loved traveling by car and riding on his Harley Davidson, and took several road trips throughout the US. He also enjoyed fishing and passed that love on to his son.

Peter was a deeply devoted father and son. He also had a great love for animals, especially his numerous dogs, and rescued many strays and showered them with love. Peter had a very generous heart. He lavished his family and friends with gifts, but also helped those in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Peter is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Erin Burgess, husband Mike, granddaughter, Emma Rae; son Christopher, fiancee Leslie Loy; father Walter Warda; and sister, Christa Warda

A visitation and funeral service were held on August 12 and 13th, 2020 in Alvin, Texas.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
