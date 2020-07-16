1/1
Hariklia Sitaras
1931 - 2020
Hariklia Sitaras, 88 of Bethlehem passed away on July 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of George Sitaras for 72 years. Hariklia was born on July 30, 1931 in Chios Greece, daughter of the late Dimitrios and Evgenia (Sitaras) Neamonitis.

Hariklia worked with her husband George at George's Oasis on Schonersville Road in Bethlehem for many years and earlier at other Restaurants George owned. She was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos of the Cathedral. She was so devoted to her family. Still fresh in our minds, is the way her face would light up when she saw her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her priorities were family, church, and her flowers. She loved her flowers and she most definitely loved immersing herself in caring for them.

Survivors: Her husband George, son John Sitaras, husband of Eleni of Nazareth, daughters Kelly wife of James Mihalakis of Bethlehem and Debbie wife of Nicholas Kotsatos of Bethlehem; six grandchildren John Kotsatos husband of Maria, Michael Mihalakis husband of Arezoo, Jeffrey Mihalakis husband of Carl, George Sitaras husband of Dimitra, Vasili and Lea Sitaras. Predeceased by a granddaughter Lea Kotsatos in 1986. Six great-grandchildren Anna and Zoe Kotsatos, Darian, Cameron and Rustin Mihalakis and Luke Mihalakis. Brother Stelios Neamonitis husband of Mary of Long Island, NY, sister Erini Spanos of Chios, Greece. Predeceased by sisters Popi Michalakis and Maria Spanos.

VIEWING: There will be a Walk-Up or Drive-Thru viewing on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM using the Main Entrance of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE. Followed by a Graveside service at 12:30PM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Facemasks and social distancing are required. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.

www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To the Cathedral.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
the Main Entrance of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
18
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
