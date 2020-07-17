1/1
Hariklia Sitaras
Hariklia Sitaras, 88 of Bethlehem passed away on July 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

VIEWING & SERVICE CHANGE

There will be a viewing on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Facemasks and social distancing are required. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
the Main Entrance of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
18
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
