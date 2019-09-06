Home

Harlan J. Remaley Sr.


1938 - 2019
Harlan J. Remaley Sr. Obituary
Harlan J. Remaley, Sr., 80, of Coopersburg, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Shirley J. (Crane) Remaley. He was born in Easton on September 9, 1938 to the late Colonel and Jennie Mae (Berger) Remaley. Harlan worked as a Dyer of Fabric at the former Oxford Textile in New Jersey for 39 years until retiring. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

SURVIVORS Children: Harlan J., Jr. (Laly) of Edison, NJ, Linda L. Counterman (Robert Weighknecht) of Coopersburg; sister Violet Lasko of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Timothy, Roger, Reno, Kenlyn, Joshua, Matthew & Jacob; great granddaughter: Lylah, another great granddaughter and a third great grandchild will arrive soon. Predeceased in death by sons: Allan & Kenneth.

SERVICE Private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Hospital, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 6, 2019
