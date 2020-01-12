|
Harold E. Aulenbach, 80, of Mertztown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Diane M. (Helbert) Adam Aulenbach, whom he married on August 2, 2003. His first wife, Eileen F. (Adam) Aulenbach, passed away on January 25, 2002. Born in Alsace Township, Harold was a son of the late Charles E. and Evelyn E. (Manbeck) Aulenbach. He was a 1957 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and honorably and faithfully served his country in The Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1956 to 1964. Harold was a member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. He worked as a truck driver at the former George Y. Brubaker, Inc., from 1973 until his retirement in 2003. He had also worked for Windsor Service, Reading, and was a life-long farmer. Harold was a lifetime member of Fleetwood Grange No. 1839. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, going to yard sales and flea markets, loved all kinds of tractors especially Farmall. He also had a love for animals and had a green thumb. In addition to his wife, Diane, Harold is survived by his children, Michael D., husband of Amy (Zettlemoyer) Aulenbach, Lenhartsville, Lisa A. (Aulenbach), wife of Steven Wolf, Brookfield, IL, and David A., husband of Christine (Morello) Aulenbach, Allamuchy, NJ; two step-children, Daniel P. Adam, Topton, and Carol A. (Adam), wife of Tony Parrott, Huntersville, NC, six grandchildren, Zachary, and wife, Katy, Emily, Elijah, and wife, Angel, Charlie, Joe and Ben; five step-grandchildren, Erica, Danny "CJ", and wife, Sheena, Alexis, Brad and Adam; four great-grandchildren, Keira, Grayson, Kora and River; and a sister, Jean A. (Aulenbach), wife of Larry Hugo, Kutztown. In addition to his first wife, Eileen, and parents, Harold was predeceased by a grandson, Henry Adam Aulenbach on December 5, 2019, and brothers, James R. Aulenbach on December 15, 2010 and Richard C. Aulenbach on November 8, 2016. A memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA, with Reverend Patrick Morris officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial, along with his grandson, Henry, will be held at a later date in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery, Kutztown, PA. The family requests contributions to be made in Harold's memory to St. Paul's UCC, 5 W. Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522, The , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, Berks Visiting Nurses Association, 1170 Berkshire Blvd #1220, Wyomissing, PA 19610, or Henry's Loving Team Fund, 7 Purple Martin Drive, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020