Harold A. Clay, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Jean T. (Ernst) Clay, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage in October. Born in Bernville, he was the son of the late Paul and Edna (Christman) Clay. He was a supervisor at Mack Trucks for 16 years before retiring in 1991. Prior he was a supervisor at F. Brown Shoe Company. Harold served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of Breinigsville VFW, Post 8282. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Lehigh Lodge 326, a Shriner of the Rajah Shrines, a Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star. He was a member of Cetronia Smokey Craftsman Club. Harold was a member of St. Paul's UCC, where he sang on the choir for many years. In his prime, Harold was athletic and social. He spent his free time skiing and skating. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf with friends. He spent many years playing local fast pitch softball and dancing the polka with Jean at local clubs. He loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours hunting and fishing and tending to his garden.



Survivors: wife; son, Steven Paul, and wife Molly Clay; daughters, Terri Ann, wife of Nelson Rae; Susan Louise, wife of Lowel Ruth; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Krumanocker and Regina Laudenslager. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard



Services: Private. Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville is handling arrangements.



