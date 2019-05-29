Harold A. Sell, 85, of Macungie, formerly of Emmaus, entered into the presence of the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Dolores J. (Houseknecht) Sell for the past 66 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harold and Annie (Leiser) Sell. Harold retired from Bethlehem Steel Saucon shipping yard after 33 years. He previously worked for his father as a landscaper. He proudly served his country in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 13 years. Harold was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus, where he served as a deacon and usher for many years. He was a board member of Milford Park Bible Camp. Survivors: Loving Wife, Dolores; Daughters, Jeannie wife of Samuel Hause, Kim LaFaver, Terry wife of Bruce Blackman and Cynthia Acquaviva; Son, Harold D. Sell and his wife Susan; Daughter-in-Law Patti Sell; 9 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by an infant Son, Allen Charles, Infant Daughter Evanne Jeanette, Son Les Sell, Sisters, Gloria Emrich, Harriet Amey Bobitka, Shirley Long, Phyllis Connelly and Brother, Ronald Sell.Services: 10 AM, Sat., June 1st at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. A viewing will be held Sat. 9-10AM in the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Bethel Bible Fellowship Missions, at the address above. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary