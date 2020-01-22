|
Harold B. "Turtle" Frace, 78, of Tatamy went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020, while at home under hospice care and surrounded by his beloved family.
Services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 240 S. 8th St., Tatamy. Calling hours are 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine. Arrangements are by the Schmidt Funeral Home, Nazareth.
Visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a complete obituary and offer online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020