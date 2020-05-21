Harold B. Kirkhuff, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of Myrna (Serfass) Kirkhuff, to whom he was married for over 61 years.
Born in Bethlehem, Harold was the son of the late Harold and Naomi (Sames) Kirkhuff. A graduate of Fountain Hill High School, he became a barber for over 62 years as the owner of Kirk's Barber Shop in Palmer Township. He was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, as well as the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge in Phillipsburg, NJ.
Survivors: wife Myrna; daughters Tracy Bolez and Sherrie Amelio; sister Jacqueline Kirkhuff Doster; nephew Joseph Kirkhuff Doster; grandchildren Ryan Rodgers, Tanner Bolez, Troy Bolez and Abby Amelio; great-grandson Arrow Rodgers. Harold was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Kirkhuff Freefield.
Services: Funeral Services are private due to the current health mandates, and are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: May be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.