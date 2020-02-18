Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
HAROLD FURRY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3224 PA-212
Springtown, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD FURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD C. "JOHN" FURRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD C. "JOHN" FURRY Obituary
Harold C. "John" Furry, 94, of Bingen died Sunday February 16, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He is the husband of the late Katherine L. (Hallman) Furry who died August 21, 2016. He was born in Center Valley on October 17, 1925 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Egner) Furry. John worked as the general manager for Alamco Aluminum Products Corp. in Allentown for many years until retiring. He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown where he served on the property committee. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. He is a life-member of the Spring Valley Sportsmen's Club and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

SURVIVORS: Daughters: Geralyn E. Hoffman of Schnecksville, Peggy L. Bankowski of Bethlehem Twp., Cindy E. (David G.) Rasich of Hellertown; sister: Evelyn Kutz of Allentown; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased in death by sons-in-law: Richard S. Bankowski, Ronald C. Hoffman; sister: Marie Martinho.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3224 PA-212, Springtown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, PO Box 216, Springtown, PA18081.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now