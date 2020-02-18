|
|
Harold C. "John" Furry, 94, of Bingen died Sunday February 16, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He is the husband of the late Katherine L. (Hallman) Furry who died August 21, 2016. He was born in Center Valley on October 17, 1925 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Egner) Furry. John worked as the general manager for Alamco Aluminum Products Corp. in Allentown for many years until retiring. He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown where he served on the property committee. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. He is a life-member of the Spring Valley Sportsmen's Club and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Geralyn E. Hoffman of Schnecksville, Peggy L. Bankowski of Bethlehem Twp., Cindy E. (David G.) Rasich of Hellertown; sister: Evelyn Kutz of Allentown; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased in death by sons-in-law: Richard S. Bankowski, Ronald C. Hoffman; sister: Marie Martinho.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3224 PA-212, Springtown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, PO Box 216, Springtown, PA18081.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020