Harold C.J. Strunk, 78, of Macungie, died April 22, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Pauline M. (Butz) Strunk. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Aaron and Minnie (Miller) Strunk. Harold honorably served his country in the Army for 22 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant and served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. After his service to our country, he worked for Blue Cross and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Huff's Union Church, Alburtis and the Macungie VFW. Harold is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pauline; daughter, Suzanne M. wife of James Benner of Bethlehem; brother, Willard Strunk of MD; sister, Barbara Eck of Topton. He was predeceased by a son, Kevin J. Strunk and sisters, Bernice and Mary. Graveside services with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 to help defray fuenral expenses.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
