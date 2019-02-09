Harold D. Landis, Sr., 75, of Lower Nazareth Township, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 01, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Jacqueline I. (Pearce) Landis. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on July 25th. Born in Fountain Hill, on November 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Harold A. and America (Abbott) Landis. Harry was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1961. For 35 years, he owned and operated Landis Custom Cars, an auto body shop in Nazareth, before retiring in 2007. Harry was also employed by Mack Trucks in Allentown, where he worked as a machinist for more than 20 years. He enjoyed racing and was very involved with the racing career of his grandson, Trent. Harry was a member of the former Riverbend Community Church, Nazareth. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Jackie, he will be dearly missed by his children, Harold D. Landis, Jr. and his wife, Stacey, of Jim Thorpe, and Jodi L. Mammana and her husband, Michael, of Lower Nazareth Township; five grandchildren, Trent, Hayley, Dominic, Gage, and Tre; two brothers, Richard Landis, of Erie, PA, and Daivd Landis and his wife, Maryanne, of Bethlehem; a brother-in-law, Bill Pearce and his wife, Vicki, of Allentown; a sister-in-law, Pat Hartzell and her husband, Greg, of North Carolina; nieces and nephews. Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Harry to Team Trent The Transplant Fund, c/o Jodi Mammana, 476 Lark Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary