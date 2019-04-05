Harold (Doug) D. Wise, 81, of Salisbury Twp. died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke's. He is the husband of Emmagine M. (Miller). Doug was born in Avoca, NY on October 8, 1937 to the late Harold R. and Pauline (Allen). He served our country faithfully in the US Navy during peacetime. Doug worked as a boiler operator at St. Luke's Hospital – Bethlehem. Previously, he was an exterminator in NY. SURVIVORS In addition to his wife of 36 years; children: Douglas of New York, Deborah of Oregon, Randy of Florida, George Klaum (Patricia) of Bethlehem, Michael Klaum (Nancy) of Fountain Hill and Allan (Jessica) of North Carolina; siblings: Sharon Shutt (Willis) of New York and Joel of New York; 6 grandchildren. Doug is predeceased by a son: Thomas and a brother: Allan. SERVICE All services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem,18017 &/or VNA Hospice of St. Luke's – 240 Union Station – 1st Floor Bethlehem 18015. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary