Harold E. Christman, 89, of Breinigsville, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of June M. (Faust) Christman, to whom he was married over 62 years. Born in Richmond Twp., Berks Co., he was a son of the late Ralph and Florence (Schwoyer) Christman. Before retiring, he worked at Bethlehem Steel in the Heat Treatment Dept. He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Trexlertown. During the Korean War, he served in the Army and was a lifetime member of the Breinigsville VFW Post 8282. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was part of many private hunting clubs as well as a lifetime member of the Good Will Fire Co., Trexlertown.Survivors: wife June; son Terry L. Faust and his wife Karen of Allentown; brothers Marvin of Breinigsville, Ernest of New Smithville; grandchildren Christopher Faust and his companion Tamara, and Kimberly, wife of Greg Wittner and his two children. He was predeceased by a brother Earl.Services: Calling hours 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Wednesday, May 22 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Services will be private.Contributions can be made to St. Paul's UCC Church, PO Box 336, Trexlertown, 18087. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019