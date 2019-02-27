|
Harold E. "Hal" Renninger, Jr., 70, of Emmaus passed away on February 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Esther I. (Kochen) Renninger, they celebrated 50 years of marriage last June. Born in Allentown, Harold was the son of the late Harold E Sr. and Marian (Wagner) Renninger. He was an auto mechanic and part owner of the former Renninger's Citgo and later employed at the former Iobst Sunoco until retiring. Hal was an avid auto racer at Dorney Park, Mahoning Valley, and Grandview Speedways. He was the current president of Citizens Fire Co. #2, Emmaus. Hal served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.Survivors: Loving Wife; Son Michael; Daughter Lora Baia (John); Brother Ralph; Sister Kathy Weida (Donald); 5 Grandchildren.Services: 2 PM Sat. March 2nd at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A gathering will be held 12:30 to 2 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Contributions: May be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corp., 100 N. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019