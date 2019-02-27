Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Renninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. Renninger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold E. Renninger Obituary
Harold E. "Hal" Renninger, Jr., 70, of Emmaus passed away on February 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Esther I. (Kochen) Renninger, they celebrated 50 years of marriage last June. Born in Allentown, Harold was the son of the late Harold E Sr. and Marian (Wagner) Renninger. He was an auto mechanic and part owner of the former Renninger's Citgo and later employed at the former Iobst Sunoco until retiring. Hal was an avid auto racer at Dorney Park, Mahoning Valley, and Grandview Speedways. He was the current president of Citizens Fire Co. #2, Emmaus. Hal served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.Survivors: Loving Wife; Son Michael; Daughter Lora Baia (John); Brother Ralph; Sister Kathy Weida (Donald); 5 Grandchildren.Services: 2 PM Sat. March 2nd at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A gathering will be held 12:30 to 2 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Contributions: May be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corp., 100 N. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now