Harold F. Frack formerly of Nazareth passed away peacefully in on January 30, 2019, in Sandy Spring, MD at the age of 86. Born in 1932 in Nazareth, he was the son of the late Paul and Florence G. Altemose Frack. Harold is survived by his sister, Marion Egge and her husband Richard; his brother, Roy Frack; Stepsons Robert King; Fred King; three grandchildren; nieces Beth Wannenwetsch, Dana McGarvey, and Michelle Frack; Nephews Brent Doyle and Kevin Frack. Harold is preceded in death by sister Elaine F. Doyle; and brother Kenneth Frack. Relatives and friends are invited to call on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere Street, Nazareth with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold's memory may be offered to Moravian College at www.moravian.edu. Please visit a tribute page in honor of Harold at www.schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019