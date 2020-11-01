Harold F. Thomas, 104, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Phyllis (Utt) Thomas. Born in Orangeville, he was a son of the late DeForest and Mary (Davis) Thomas. He was a World War II veteran, proudly serving with the Coast Guard. Harold received his bachelor's degree from Cal Poly University in 1950. Mr. Thomas was an engineer for Western Electric for many years before retiring in 1981. Along with his wife, Phyllis, Harold was very active in Allentown city-wide PTA. He was a member of the Moravian Church. Harold was also a member of NE Kiwanis Club of Allentown for over 30 years. He was active in making candles and Moravian Stars for the Good Samaritan Fund at Moravian Village.
Survivors: Daughters: Cheryl Louise Ward and her husband Philip, Patti L. Shelly and her husband Robert, Beverly K. Godshall and her husband Stephen, June D. Thomas; Grandchildren: Alison Stebbings and her husband Dane, Deanna Melideo and her husband Scott, Amanda Godshall, Kristina Godshall; Great grandsons: Miles and Paul Stebbings, Dominic Melideo; Brother-in-law: J. Frank Moyer; Sister-in-law: Eleanor Thomas. Harold is also survived by nieces and nephews and was predeceased by 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Service: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Moravian Village, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem 18018 (Make checks payable to Moravian Village but in the memo line write Good Samaritan Fund. Please note on the envelope Attn: Samaritan Fund.)