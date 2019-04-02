Harold "Hal" G. Ambrose, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away at Kirkland Village, with his family by his side, on March 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Helen (Albin) and Harold J. Ambrose. He was the loving husband of Louise M. (Mauser) Ambrose. Hal worked as a lab technician for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 34 years. He led a very active life. Hal was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and in his younger years, a great baseball player. Hal is a member of the Blue Mountain Baseball League Hall of Fame and former member of NEBO Hunting Lodge. He especially loved supporting his grandchildren at their music and sporting events. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Louise Ambrose; sons, John Ambrose and his wife, Karen and David Ambrose and his girlfriend, Ronell Martz; sister, Loraine Walters and her husband Barry and grandchildren, Michael, Katelyn and Stephen. A calling hour will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice C/O Development 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the Greater Pennsylvania 57 N. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary