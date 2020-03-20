Home

Harold G. Betz


1924 - 2020
Harold G. Betz Obituary
Harold George Betz, 95, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away in his home on March 15, 2020. Born in Switzer, Pennsylvania on October 21st, 1924. He was the son of George and Minnie (Klotz) Betz. He attended Catasaqua High School.Harold honorably served his Country in the the U.S. Air Corps in Italy during WWII. He was employed by Western Electric until he retired.

He is survived by wife of 49 years, Loretta J Conway Betz; Brother Richard; son Jerry Betz & wife Patsy; grandchildren Duane Betz, Audra Williams and Kevin Betz; 4 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He also has 3 stepsons William, Joseph and Jack Conway; 3 stepdaughters Colleen Dunstan, Sue Jones, Tina Hunsicker and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his first wife Emily Thomas; son Daniel Betz; stepson Patrick Conway; sister Althea and Brother Clifford.

Service will be at the convenience of the family
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020
