Harold H. Harr of Hatboro, formerly of Pineville, PA, passed away on August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old. Harold was the beloved husband of Vienna G. (nee Maitz) Harr with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage. He was born in Quakertown, PA, son to the late Harold F. and Helen (nee Reichard) Harr.
Harold was a devoted father to his three children: Seth, Zachary (Kristina), and Rachael; the most adoring Pop-pop to Eliza; and dear brother to Suzanne Hinton (Keith). Harold was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Billy and her husband Al.
Harold proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the Marine Barracks Guard Company in Washington DC. He taught Industrial Arts in the Pennsbury School District for over 30 years, was a founding member of the Daisy Jug Band, an avid Penn State fan, and a true outdoorsman.
His interment and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold's memory may be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Mary Kathryn Menck, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Address checks to the "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" with Harold's name in the memo line. To Share online condolences please visit the Funeral Home website at www.schneiderfuneralhome.net