Harold H. Miller, 88, of Nazareth, formerly of Bath, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 4, 1932, in Bath, PA, he was the son of the late Lester T. and Helen N. (Fritz) Miller. A 1950 graduate of Nazareth High School, Harold went on to proudly serve in the U. S. Army, during the Korean War. He was a self-employed electrician for 22 years, until retiring. Harold was an avid sports fan. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed playing baseball in the Blue Mountain League. Harold was a lifetime member of the Bath American Legion, Post 470, Bath and a former member of St. Peter's U.C.C. Church, Seemsville, PA.



Survivors: he will be missed by his two sisters, Arlene M. Heckman, of Bath and Elaine M. Baker, of Easton.



Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park, Section S, 3843 Lehigh Street, Whitehall, PA 18052. Facial masks and social distancing applies. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.



Memorials: may be made to the Bath American Legion, Post 470, 278 Race Street, Bath, PA 18014.



