Harold J. Eyer, 100 years and 6 months to the day, formerly of Emmaus, passed away June 23rd at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. He was the widower of Sadie J. (Iobst) Eyer, who passed away June 7, 2004. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Roy I. and Anita (Moyer) Eyer. Harold was employed at Air Products & Chemicals, for 35 years before retiring. He served his country in the Army Air Corp. during World War II. He served in Italy and received 8 Bronze Stars. He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation, Emmaus.



Survivors: Children, Susan J. Smith and her husband Paul, Jeffrey L. Eyer and his wife Chrystal, John H. Eyer and his wife Michele and Robin J. Rotherham and her husband James; 11 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Granddaughter, Anne Eyer Johnson and his Brothers, Richard and Roy.



Services: Graveside 10:30AM Thurs., June 27th at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or to the National MS Society, P O Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary