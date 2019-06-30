Harold J. Funt, Esq., 72, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away on June 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Molzahn) Funt. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Jacob and Ida (Kaplan) Funt. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he completed his undergraduate work, and later went on to receive his Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Harold was a practicing Attorney for the last 40 years, currently a Founding Shareholder with Mosebach, Funt, Dayton & Duckworth, PC, in Bethlehem. Prior to entering private practice, Harold was the Executive Director of Lehigh Valley Legal Services. Throughout his professional career, he had many accomplishments and was a member of numerous organizations including serving as a Past-President of the Bar Association of Lehigh County. Harold's love of the Law was only shadowed by his greatest passions: family, friends and the Pittsburgh Panthers.



Survivors: Loving Wife; Children, Jessica M. Younker and her husband Christopher of Macungie, Thomas J. Funt and his wife Kelly of Bethlehem and Michael A. Funt, J.D. of Orefield; Sister, Beverly Schneck; Cousin, Dr. Mark Funt; 4 Grandchildren; Nieces and Nephews; and Faithful Four-Legged Companion, Leo.



Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Barrister's Club of Lehigh County, 1114 W. Walnut Street, Allentown PA. The family of Harold extends an invitation to his family, friends and colleagues to join them anytime between the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Barrister' Club to share in his memory. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family's wish is for you to do a random act of kindness for someone in Harold's name. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019