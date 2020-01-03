|
|
Harold J. Sander, Sr., 89, of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, formerly of Bowmanstown, died Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Mary J. (Tusan) Sander since May 1, 1954. Born in Bowmanstown, he was a son of the late Anthony F. and Marie C. (Schaff) Sander.
Harold retired from Horsehead Industries, formerly NJ Zinc Company, Palmerton. Previously, he co-owned and operated Sander Motors Studebaker, Oldsmobile, Chevrolet Dealership, Bowmanstown, and later, an Oldsmobile, Buick, GMC Truck Dealership in Palmerton. Harold was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. A 1948 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he later served his country honorably in the Army, Korea, achieving the rank of Corporal. Harold was a member of the Palmerton VFW, and Legion, the Oldsmobile Club of Lansing, Michigan, and the Bowmanstown Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors: Wife. Daughter, Gail M. wife of Ryan Hamm of Germansville. Sons, Gary S. and wife Rosa Sander of Palmerton, Hal J. Sander, Jr. of Saint Paul, VA, and Joseph M. and wife Cynthia Sander of Slatington. 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Sarah, Jessica, Gabrielle, and Daniel. 5 great-grandchildren. Sister, Lucille wife of Steve Tusan of Bethlehem. Brother, Roger and wife Linda Sander of Palmerton. Nieces and nephews.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 12Noon Friday, January 3, 2020, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Friday in the church. Interment with Military Honors, Parish's New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020