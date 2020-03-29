|
Harold Lee Christman, 71, of Spring Hill, Florida, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 1, 1948 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania and came to Spring Hill 36 years ago from Slatington, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, 4th Infantry. He was the owner and operator of a floor installation business and a member of Shady Hills VFW 8681 and Shady Hills United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Jan Ellen Christman; sons and daughters-in-law: Bo and Kerry Christman and Casey and Vanessa Christman, all of Spring Hill, Florida; daughter and son-in-law: Sunny and James Tumbarello of Weeki Wachee, Florida; brother: Gary Christman; seven grandchildren: Trey, Ayla, James II, Christopher, Giovanni, Jaxon and Emma.
Services are planned; date and time to be announced. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020