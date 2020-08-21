Harold Michael Davis, 94, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the widower of Elizabeth "Betty" L. Davis. Born on July 28, 1926 in Bethlehem, Harold was a son of the late Herbert and Katie (Giesau) Davis. Harold worked for General Electric and Black & Decker for many years before retiring. He enjoyed going to the casino, off track horse betting and was a lover of all animals especially dogs.
Survivors: Harold will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Hope Wilson of Allentown; niece Ann Zimmerman with who he lived with; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Harold was predeceased by siblings, Ethel Zimmerman, Herbert G. Davis, Harrison Davis, Robert E. Davis, Richard D. Davis and Jay R. Davis.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harold's memory to the Lehigh County Human Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown PA 18103.