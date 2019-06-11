Harold M. "Wheats" Heavener, age 88, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. Born Jan. 16, 1931 in Richlandtown, he was the son of the late Willard Fox and Susan (Klimeck) Heavener. Harold served his country with honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition, he was a member of many baseball organizations, including his high school team, Richlandtown Baseball, Legion Baseball, the St. John's Lutheran church league, and 21 years in Tri-County Baseball. Most of all, he was a loving father and grandfather, and will be missed dearly. Harold is survived by: daughters Elaine Ely (husband Ronald), and Linda Fry (husband Richard); sister June Gruver; and beloved grandchildren Ryan, Jared, Caitlyn, and Wyatt. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by brothers Robert and Ira Heavener. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4 S. Main St. Richlandtown. Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com. Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary