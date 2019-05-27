|
Harold N. Gundersen, 78, of LutherCrest, So. Whitehall Twp., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was the husband of Hiroko (Hasebe) Gundersen. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late John and Violet (Hansen) Gundersen. Harold was a graduate of John Jay H.S. in Brooklyn. Mr. Gundersen was a Vietnam veteran and served with the Air Force from 1965 to 1979. After his military service, Harold was a chef with AIG for 10 years. He was a former member of Sons of Norway in Brooklyn. Harold was of the Lutheran faith.Survivors: Wife, Hiroko.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Diakon, Benevolent Care Fund, 800 Hausman Rd., Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2019