Harold N. Schuck, 68, of Germansville, died Monday, September 28, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Debra K. (Kulp) Schuck to whom he was married 17 years. Born in Germansville, January 15, 1952, Harold was the son of the late Norman C. and Leetha M. (Kemp) Schuck. An independent truck driver, he owned and operated the Harold N. Schuck Trucking in Germansville from 1994 – 2019.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Debra; step daughters, Jessica S. Bratkovics (Eric) of New Tripoli, Jennifer L. Silnik (Scott) of Turnersville, NJ; sisters, Brenda J. Schwartz and Lucinda F. Guynn (Larry) both of Germansville; nine grandchildren.
Service: A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.