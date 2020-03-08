|
|
Harold P. Fenstermaker, 92, formerly of Kempton, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. He was the husband of the late Imogene A. (Hoffman) Fenstermaker. Born June 18, 1927 in Kempton, Harold was the son of the late Paul N. and Elizabeth K. (Dietrich) Fenstermaker. He was a generational dairy farmer in the Kempton area for his entire life and a member of the Lehigh County Farm Bureau. Harold was a member of Jerusalem "Red" Church.
Survivors: Son, Neal H. Fenstermaker and his wife, Julie of Kempton; daughter, Gayle E. Scitney and her husband, Paul of Parryville; brother, Forrest L. Fenstermaker and his wife, Ruth of VA; sisters, Ruth E. Klinger of Hummelstown and Marion E. Fenstermaker of Kempton; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, and Austin; great grandchildren Chloe, Evelyn, and Henry; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by sisters, Marie Knauss and Alice Baum
Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jerusalem "Red" Church, 15 Red Church Road, Kempton with Mr. Robert J. Billig, Jr. officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the social hall. Interment will follow the service at the adjacent church cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem "Red" Church Cemetery in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020