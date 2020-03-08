Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Harold Fenstermaker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem "Red" Church
15 Red Church Road
Kempton, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Jerusalem "Red" Church
15 Red Church Road
Kempton, IL
View Map

Harold P. Fenstermaker


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold P. Fenstermaker Obituary
Harold P. Fenstermaker, 92, formerly of Kempton, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. He was the husband of the late Imogene A. (Hoffman) Fenstermaker. Born June 18, 1927 in Kempton, Harold was the son of the late Paul N. and Elizabeth K. (Dietrich) Fenstermaker. He was a generational dairy farmer in the Kempton area for his entire life and a member of the Lehigh County Farm Bureau. Harold was a member of Jerusalem "Red" Church.

Survivors: Son, Neal H. Fenstermaker and his wife, Julie of Kempton; daughter, Gayle E. Scitney and her husband, Paul of Parryville; brother, Forrest L. Fenstermaker and his wife, Ruth of VA; sisters, Ruth E. Klinger of Hummelstown and Marion E. Fenstermaker of Kempton; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, and Austin; great grandchildren Chloe, Evelyn, and Henry; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by sisters, Marie Knauss and Alice Baum

Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jerusalem "Red" Church, 15 Red Church Road, Kempton with Mr. Robert J. Billig, Jr. officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the social hall. Interment will follow the service at the adjacent church cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem "Red" Church Cemetery in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now