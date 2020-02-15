Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:45 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
Harold P. Henshue

Harold P. Henshue Obituary
Harold P. Henshue, 83 of Easton, passed away at home after a long illness on February 12, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. in the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth. Masonic services to follow at 12:45 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Harold will be laid to rest in Plainfield Cemetery.

Visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a complete obituary and offer online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
