Harold R. Fritz, 87, a native of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital, FL. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline A. (Hoelzel) Fritz, who died in 1999 and CarolLee (Mullen) Fritz, with whom he shared 17 years of marriage. Hal was the son of the late Robert J. and Ruth M. (Schlicher) Fritz. He was a graduate of Allen High School and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1954-1957. He also graduated from Lehigh University with a business degree and joined his father's business at Macmillan Oil Company of Allentown. In 1964 Hal purchased Macmillan Oil Company of Allentown (MOCA) and served as President until his retirement in 2010. Hal was an active member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship until he moved to Florida and became a member of Winkler Road Baptist Church. He was a member and past president of the Shriner's and Lions Club. Hal enjoyed playing his French Horn and Harmonica, bowling, scuba diving and traveling. His friends and family will remember him as a spiritual man who has now gone to be with his Lord. Survivors: his loving wife, CarolLee; children, Lisa M. (Fritz) Folajtar, Timothy D. Fritz and Randall L. Fritz; grandchildren, Adam Fritz, Amber (Fritz) Wilson, Stephanie (Dee) Patterson, Ryan Dee, Aaron Fritz, Caleb Fritz and Micah Fritz; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Arianna, Ashley, Emma, Gianna, Jocelyn and Alexandra; step-sons, David Tihansky and Scott Tihansky; step-grandchildren, Alexis, Zechariah and Olivia. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, 18103. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9:00-10:45 AM in the church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Whitehall and a reception will follow at the church. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church.