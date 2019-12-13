|
|
Harold R. Heintzelman, 77, of Neffs, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Joan M. (Kadtke) Heintzelman to whom he was married 55 years. Born in Berwick, Columbia County, May 31, 1942, Harold was the son of the late Harold R. and Thelma M. (Slusser) Heintzelman. He was employed as a Supervisor of Inventory Control at Kenco Corp. in Fogelsville for several years before retiring. Prior to that, he worked at Sherwood Medical and Dana Corp. Harold served in the National Guard. He was a life-long member of Grace Lutheran Church, Berwick and attended mass faithfully with his wife, Joan at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. An avid outdoorsman, Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Copeechan Fish & Game Club, Schnecksville. He also enjoyed golfing and trips to the casino.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Joan; sister, Elizabeth Mowery and her husband, Gerald of Necopeck; brother, Richard L. Heintzelman and his wife, Carol of Stillwater; sister-in-law, Delores J. Albert of Wilkes Barre; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Robert Heintzelman and Patricia Ryman.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Visitation period from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Monday in the church. Private interment. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019