1/1
Harold R. Krause
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold R. Krause, 84, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Macungie, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in the home where he has lived for 62 years. He was the husband of the late Mae C. (Diehl) Krause. Born in Gilbertsville, he was a son of the late Harry B. and Elsie Mae (Schultz) Krause. Harold worked for Mack Trucks from 1968 until retiring in 1995. He was a member of Huff's Union Church. He was a member of the (Ford) Falcon Club of America and a lifetime member of Macungie Fire Company. Harold for many years attended the Fersommlings of the PA Dutch Grundsow Lodge. He was a faithful viewer of Uncle Jeffrey Tapler on CWTAP and an avid Phillies fan.

Survivors: sons, Pastor Nathan L. and his wife, Melissa; Andrew P.; brother, Carl and his wife, Arlene; sister, Sandra Keyser; daughter-in-law, Pamela Krause; grandchildren, Heather, wife of Mike Yates; Megan; Amanda, wife of Brad Flexer; Shane; Daniel; and Hannah; step grandson, Jonathan Moll; great-grandchildren, Logan, Madelyn and Delaney; friend, Patricia Zentner and her son, Harold "Corky" and his children, Matthew and Miranda. He was predeceased by sons Howard K. in 2012 and Steven J. in 2017.

Services: 10:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hunsicker's Grove, 9350 Longswamp Road, Mertztown, PA calling hour will begin at 9:00 AM. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Harold's memory may be made to the Schwenkfelder Heritage Center 105 Seminary St, Pennsburg, PA 18073.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hunsicker's Grove
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Hunsicker's Grove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved