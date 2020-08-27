Harold R. Krause, 84, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Macungie, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in the home where he has lived for 62 years. He was the husband of the late Mae C. (Diehl) Krause. Born in Gilbertsville, he was a son of the late Harry B. and Elsie Mae (Schultz) Krause. Harold worked for Mack Trucks from 1968 until retiring in 1995. He was a member of Huff's Union Church. He was a member of the (Ford) Falcon Club of America and a lifetime member of Macungie Fire Company. Harold for many years attended the Fersommlings of the PA Dutch Grundsow Lodge. He was a faithful viewer of Uncle Jeffrey Tapler on CWTAP and an avid Phillies fan.



Survivors: sons, Pastor Nathan L. and his wife, Melissa; Andrew P.; brother, Carl and his wife, Arlene; sister, Sandra Keyser; daughter-in-law, Pamela Krause; grandchildren, Heather, wife of Mike Yates; Megan; Amanda, wife of Brad Flexer; Shane; Daniel; and Hannah; step grandson, Jonathan Moll; great-grandchildren, Logan, Madelyn and Delaney; friend, Patricia Zentner and her son, Harold "Corky" and his children, Matthew and Miranda. He was predeceased by sons Howard K. in 2012 and Steven J. in 2017.



Services: 10:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hunsicker's Grove, 9350 Longswamp Road, Mertztown, PA calling hour will begin at 9:00 AM. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Harold's memory may be made to the Schwenkfelder Heritage Center 105 Seminary St, Pennsburg, PA 18073.



