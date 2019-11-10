|
Harold R. "Hontz" Lahr, 90, of Lower Nazareth, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in his home with his entire family by his side. He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Lerch) Lahr. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in September. Harold was born on July 7, 1929 in Lower Nazareth Twp., PA. He was the son of the late Frank and Esther (Laubach) Lahr. Hontz graduated Nazareth High School Class of 1947. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a tank commander with the rank of a Staff Sargent. Harold was actively deployed from January 24, 1951 until November 8, 1952. He retired from Allentown Cement Co. in 1994 as a Sales Manager. He also worked for Nazareth Cement Co. for many years in their sales department. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Hecktown, where he served on Church Council. He was an avid bowler and loved all sports, particularly the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He was a member of the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co. and the Jacksonian Club of Nazareth. In addition to his wife, Harold is deeply missed by children, Janice Williams and husband Alan, of Nazareth, Tammy Risteter, of Bethlehem, Todd Lahr and wife Robin, of Nazareth, Timothy Lahr and wife Ann, of Galloway, NJ; grandchildren, Courtney Matthews and husband Kevin, Brittany Reese and husband Joey, Chad Risteter, Nathan Lahr and wife Abby, Krista Risteter and fiancé Chris, Zachary Lahr, Arissa Lahr and Travis Lahr; four great-grandchildren, great-grand twins on the way; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by brothers, Robert, Chester and Paul Lahr, and sister, Isabella Hoff. Family and friends may visit Harold's family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) Bethlehem, PA 18020. A memorial service in the church will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will take place in Hope Cemetery of Hecktown at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019