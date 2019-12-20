|
|
Harold R. Lorish, 92, of Sellersville and formerly of Pennsburg, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Fern (Seyfarth) Lorish. Born in Macungie, he was a son of the late Reuben and Lottie (Wenner) Lorish. He served his country honorably in the Army Air Corps. He was a bus driver for Perkiomen Valley Bus Company and then Levy School Bus Company.
Surviving with his wife are his children: Gail, wife of Karl Weiss, Brian Lorish, Scott, and Kim, wife of Matthew Boyd; his six beloved grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and his sisters: Margaret "Peggy", wife of Alvin Sterner, and Althea Hoffman. He was predeceased by six of his sisters.
Visitation from 10 – 11 AM on Monday, with a Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Spinnerstown, PA 18968.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the St. John's Lutheran Church Stained Glass Window Fund. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019