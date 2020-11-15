Harold R. Maurer, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away November 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean (Rabenold) Maurer for 61 years before her death in 2014. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Oscar and Helen (Walter) Maurer. Harold was employed by Roller Smith before going to Lehigh University to work as a technician in Fritz Lab. He then worked at Bethlehem Steel's Homer Research Lab as a technician for 20 years. He served his country for two years in the US Army during the occupation of Japan. Harold loved shad fishing, golfing and long distance running. He even shot a hole in one (hole 3) at Southmoore Golf Course. He ran the Boston Marathon twice and the New York Marathon once.
His children think their father's biggest accomplishments were his role as father. He was the kind of dad who bermed snow in the back yard and got out the garden hose to make an ice rink to skate on. It was less important that the backyard look nice, but more important that it could be played in. It had a wonderful tree fort and tire swing, which resulted in all the grass beneath it being worn away. He taught his children to always leave a campsite cleaner than the way they found it on their many camping adventures. They saw every fort in Pennsylvania to throw in some history during camping trips. He taught all the children to ice skate, mostly on ponds and the canal, so many times they shoveled paths to skate, have winter picnics and sled. The children always had a bicycle to ride ---not always new, but they always had one. He drove his son's old drum set to many battle of the bans events in the 60s, in the old Rambler station wagon. He traveled with the Liberty High School Grenadier Band to St. Petersburg when Cindy played the trombone. He always encouraged his children to follow whatever their interests were and never missed a soccer game, concert or sporting event. He even rented a chauffeur's costume and chauffeured his granddaughter and her friends to their prom. He showed up, this was the best Dad! "You did a great job, Pop!"
Surviving are daughters, Cynthia J. (Ronald) Cressman of Bethlehem and Sally Jo Lawrence of Bethlehem; sons, Eric Maurer of Hope, NJ and Thomas P. Maurer of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Daniel and Derek Cressman, James and Jacob Maurer, and Katie and Morgan Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Isla St. Cressman and Jaya Lawrence-Gupta; and a brother, Randall Young.
Services will be at convenience of the family. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of one's choice
