Harold Raymond Karte



Harold Raymond Karte, also known as Chic Peters, was born in Bethlehem, PA on June 18, 1938 and passed away on June 13, 2019 in Lehigh Commons, Macungie. Chic graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, excelled in sports and was awarded several football scholarships to various colleges. He attended the University of Texas before graduating from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Chic served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman during the beginning of the Vietnam War. He later worked for American Express in New York, traveling throughout Asia delivering checks to our servicemen stationed there. He then moved to Austin, Texas where he spent most of his career and life in real estate development. Chic also owned a bar and restaurant in Austin, before retiring to Florida. He was well known for his sense of humor, telling jokes, playing the master of ceremonies, writing poetry and loving people.



He leaves behind a Daughter: Kari Karte wife of Sammy Hagar of Mill Valley, CA, Son: Gregory Kunkle and his wife Lynn of Alburtis, 4 Granddaughters, Aunt: Myrna Oswald of Bethlehem, his Companion of many years: Sandra Colon of Macungie and his Best Friends: Dusty and Joanne Walters of Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangments by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com



Donations may be made in his memory to the Fleming Memory Center, Lehigh Valley Health Network, 2100 Mack Blvd, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105-1883.







