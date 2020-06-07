Harold W. Arnold Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully in Lower Saucon Twp. on May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and granddaughter Brittany. Survived by his children, Patricia McTernan of Keyport, NJ, Harry Arnold of Hazlet, NJ and Bernadette Fong, of Lower Saucon Twp. with whom he lived. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.bayshorecremations.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.